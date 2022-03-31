AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Coffee Memorial Blood Center (CMBC) announced an April Fool’s Day giveaway for all successful blood donors on Friday. All successful donors who give blood at any blood drive or donor center will be eligible for a chance to win $1,000 in Visa gift cards.

Successful donors could also be eligible for a chance to receive:

Free “treats” t-shirt

Free limited-edition “My Owner Is a Donor” pet bandana

One free admission to the Oklahoma City Zoo

Hollywood Feed coupon, good for 20% off your entire purchase

Plus, one lucky donor in April will win free Acana Dog Food for a year

“We`re always looking for fun, creative ways to celebrate our donors throughout the calendar year,” said John Armitage, President, and CEO of Coffee Memorial Blood Center. “We want to show appreciation to our loyal donors who help save lives and giving away $1,000 is a mere fraction of the gratitude we can show them.”

Coffee Memorial Blood Center said they rely solely on volunteer blood donors to meet the needs of patients at major hospitals across the High Plains region. Blood can be donated every 56 days. Platelets, which are small blood cells, can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year, according to CMBC officials.

For more information about blood donations and how to set appointments visit, here.