AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Code Blue Warming Station announced that it will be open Thursday evening starting at 7 p.m. at the Amarillo Housing First facility at 207 N. Tyler. The facility will close at 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Officials from the warming station previously said that they welcome anyone who is unsheltered, as well as their pets, for overnight indoor shelter during extreme winter weather.

If members of the Amarillo community see anyone in the weather overnight, individuals can text 806-414-2243 with a location and description of the person out in the elements. A volunteer mobile team will then check on them and offer a ride to an emergency shelter or to the warming station.