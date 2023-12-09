AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today on the High Plains saw a cold and wintry day, and wintry weather is expected to stay throughout the night. Due to the temperatures that were seen today Code Blue Warming Station is opening for its sixth night of the winter season.

“So, we have three different conditions that could potentially trigger an activation, the one that we meet most regularly, most commonly would be the temperature one. And that is when we have 18 degrees or colder wind chill,” said Executive Director Virginia Williams Trice. “So, the primary reason we’re open tonight is because of the teen wind chill.”

This is the sixth night that the warming station has been open this season and the volunteers are expecting more wintry nights.

“Over 90 people, the last few times we’ve been open and last year, we were averaging about 110 people per night. So, as we get deeper into winter, it’ll be those numbers will continue to climb,” said Williams Trice.

Williams Trice said that during the winter months, the unsheltered are more at risk of having frostbite, lost limbs and some die due to the low temperatures seen.

“We’ve had freezing death in our community before. What was an actually freezing death out on the Boulevard is what inspired us to start moving towards having some sort of low barrier option at night, during the winter months,” said Williams Trice.

The warming station relies entirely on the donations made by the community. For more information, on how to donate you can visit here.

During the colder months, if you see anyone unsheltered in the cold weather, Cold Blue Warming Station asks for you to text the number 806-414-2243 with a description of the person and location.