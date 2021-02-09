Code Blue Warming Station opens early due to temperature drop

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Code Blue Warming Station opened earlier than expected due to freezing temperatures across the Panhandle.

“Our volunteers they’re wonderful they sprung into action and said “yes!” we’re going to be there for folks,” Virginia Williams Trice, Executive Director for Amarillo Housing First, stated.

According to Williams Trice, the facility helped 56 people on Monday, Feb. 8.

“When those things happen it can be deadly cold if people are not well equipped,” Williams Trice, said.

However that is just what the Code Blue Warming Station is for.

“We did the warming station to serve the people who are not able to use the emergency shelters for one reason or another. We want to be a place for people to come in if they have no other option,” Williams Trice explained.

The weather is predicted to be in town for the rest of this week, and until the cold temperatures rise, volunteers are ready to help.

The Code Blue Warming Station will be open from open 7 p.m. – 7:30 a.m. during extreme winter weather at 207 N. Tyler.

Right now volunteers are asking for supplies and donations if anyone is able to donate.

Items Needed: