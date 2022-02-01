AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Code Blue Warming Station said tonight it is activating its Code Blue Warming Stations. The Amarillo Housing First facility at 207 N Tyler, will be open Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m. to Wednesday morning, Feb. 2, at 7:30 a.m.

Officials said this is due to overnight single-digit wind chill values according to the US National Weather Service Amarillo Texas forecast.

The Code Blue Warming Station said it is low on some supplies and has been averaging over 80 people and 10 dogs each night.

The station said it welcomes anyone who is unsheltered, as well as their pets, to come to the facility overnight during the extreme winter weather. Officials ask if anyone sees individuals out in the weather overnight, they should text 806-414-2243 with a description and location. A volunteer mobile team will then check on the individual and offer a ride to a local emergency shelter or to the Code Blue Warming Station.

Indoor daytime resources will be available Thursday during the day at the following locations:

Guyon Saunders Resource Center is open weekdays from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.;

Faith City Mission has their Day Room open Thursday from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Friday 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.. They have a church service and dinner starting at 5 p.m.;

The PARC is open weekdays 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Officials state that it will be likely that the Code Blue Warming Station will also be open at least six nights in a row.