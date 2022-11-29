AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo Housing First announced that the Code Blue Warming Station has been activated because of the cooler temperatures reported for Tuesday evening.

According to an announcement from the organization, doors will open at 7 p.m. Tuesday and close at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Amarillo Housing First Facility at 207 N. Tyler.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officials have previously said they welcome anyone who is unsheltered, as well as their pets, for overnight indoor shelter during extreme winter weather.

If members of the Amarillo community see anyone in the weather overnight, individuals can text 806-414-2243 with a location and description of the person out in the elements. A volunteer mobile team will then check on them and offer a ride to an emergency shelter or to the warming station.