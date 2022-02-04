AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Code Blue Warming Station announced that it will be open Friday evening starting at 7 p.m. at the Amarillo Housing FIrst facility at 207 N. Tyler. The facility will close at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

The warming station has been open for the last few nights because of the ongoing severe winter weather throughout the Amarillo area. Officials expect that there will be overnight single-digit wind chill values Friday evening.

Officials from the warming station said in a social media post that they welcome anyone who is unsheltered, as well as their pets, for overnight indoor shelter during extreme winter weather.

If members of the Amarillo community see anyone in the weather overnight, they can text 806-414-2243 with a location and description of the individual and a volunteer mobile team can check on them and offer a ride to an emergency shelter or to the warming station.