AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Code Blue Warming Station will be open for its fifth activation Thursday from 7 p.m. to Friday at 7:30 a.m. in downtown Amarillo, according to officials with Amarillo Housing First.

Amarillo Housing First said it technically did not meet the forecast criteria to automatically open, “but the CBWS Decision Team has issued an exception due to the dangerous combination of freezing air temps while everything outside is so wet from the precipitation today.”

According to a news release from Amarillo Housing First, the station will be open at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Amarillo Housing First location at 207 N Tyler. The facility will be closed at 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Officials stressed that when the station is open, Amarillo community members are able to text 806-414-2243 if they see anyone out in the weather overnight. Officials request that they write the location and a description of the individual in the text so a member of the organization’s volunteer mobile teams can check on them and offer them a ride to a local emergency shelter or to the station.

For monetary donations, individuals are asked to visit the Amarillo Housing First PayPal page or Venmo @AHF-AmarilloHousingFirst. Checks can be made out and mailed to Amarillo Housing First, 207 N Tyler St., Amarillo, TX 79107 with CBWS in the memo line to designate the funds.