AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Code Blue Warming Station will be open for its 15th activation on Friday, Jan. 12, from 7 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 in downtown Amarillo, according to officials with Amarillo Housing First.

Officials with AHF said the Amarillo area is forecasted to experience several hours of freezing windchill as an arctic air mass moves into the city.

According to Amarillo Housing First, its facility will be open at 7 p.m. Friday at the Amarillo Housing First location at 207 N Tyler into Saturday morning. The facility will be closed at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Amarillo Housing First said it is welcoming unsheltered people and their pets to the warming station.

Officials said that when the station is open, Amarillo community members can text 806-414-2243 if they see anyone out in the weather overnight. Officials request that they write the location and a description of the individual in the text so a member of the organization’s volunteer mobile teams can check on them and offer them a ride to a local emergency shelter or to the station.

For monetary donations, individuals are asked to visit the Amarillo Housing First PayPal page or Venmo @AHF-AmarilloHousingFirst. Checks can be made out and mailed to Amarillo Housing First, 207 N Tyler St., Amarillo, TX 79107, with CBWS in the memo line to designate the funds.

According to Amarillo Housing First, the city of Amarillo will provide free transit to people and their pets who are seeking shelter at Faith City Mission, The Salvation Army of Amarillo, Guyon Saunders Resource Center, or the Code Blue Warming Station in Amarillo. The Guyon Saunders Resource Center and The PARC are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.