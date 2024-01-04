AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Code Blue Warming Station will be open for its 12th activation Thursday, Jan. 4 from 7 p.m. to Friday, Jan. 5 at 7:30 a.m. in downtown Amarillo, according to officials with Amarillo Housing First.

According to Amarillo Housing First, its facility will be open at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Amarillo Housing First location at 207 N Tyler due to winter precipitation “greater than 70% and active/accumulated winter precipitation, based on the US National Weather Service Amarillo Texas tabular forecast for 79101 Downtown.” The facility will be closed at 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

Officials stressed that when the station is open, Amarillo community members can text 806-414-2243 if they see anyone out in the weather overnight. Officials request that they write the location and a description of the individual in the text so a member of the organization’s volunteer mobile teams can check on them and offer them a ride to a local emergency shelter or to the station.

For monetary donations, individuals are asked to visit the Amarillo Housing First PayPal page or Venmo @AHF-AmarilloHousingFirst. Checks can be made out and mailed to Amarillo Housing First, 207 N Tyler St., Amarillo, TX 79107 with CBWS in the memo line to designate the funds.

According to Amarillo Housing First, the city of Amarillo will provide free transit to people and their pets who are seeking shelter at Faith City Mission, The Salvation Army of Amarillo, Guyon Saunders Resource Center, or the Code Blue Warming Station in Amarillo. The Guyon Saunders Resource Center and The PARC are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

