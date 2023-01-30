AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Code Blue Warming Station will be open for its 20th day in a row in downtown Amarillo, according to officials with Amarillo Housing First.

According to a news release from Amarillo Housing First, the station will be open at 7 p.m. Monday at the Amarillo Housing First location at 207 N Tyler. The facility will be closed at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials with Amarillo Housing First said that on Sunday 107 people and 15 dogs were counted in the shelter. The station will once again be open Monday because of single-digit temperatures and negative windchill temperatures being expected in downtown Amarillo.

Officials stressed that when the station is open, Amarillo community members are able to text 806-414-2243 if they see anyone out in the weather overnight. Officials request that they write the location and a description of the individual in the text so a member of the organization’s volunteer mobile teams can check on them and offer them a ride to a local emergency shelter or to the station.

Officials with Amarillo Housing First said that they are in need of various items to continue the Code Blue Warming Station. In-kind donations can be delivered to the station’s downtown location. Some of the items in need include:

Giveaway blankets/sleeping bags

Winter gloves

Heavy coats, all sizes, but especially L – XXXL

Sweat pants, all sizes

Long underwear for men and women, all sizes

Underwear: Men’s boxers, all sizes, Women’s smaller sizes

Oatmeal packets or cups

Flavor mixer packets for water

EmergenC mixer packets for water

Individually packaged snacks (sweet and savory)

Cup of Ramen Soups

Pop-top canned soups/pastas

Other microwaveable, shelf-stable, nutritious foods

Individual sugar packets

Individual creamers for coffee

Disposable bowls/plates

Styrofoam cups – 20 oz – 32 oz

Bottled water

Kleenex packets

Shaving razors

Toothpaste TRAVEL SIZED

Shampoo TRAVEL SIZED

Conditioner TRAVEL SIZED

Lotion TRAVEL SIZED

Trash Bags – 33 gallon

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Collars/Harnesses

For monetary donations, individuals are asked to visit the Amarillo Housing First PayPal page or Venmo @AHF-AmarilloHousingFirst. Checks can be made out and mailed to Amarillo Housing First, 207 N Tyler St., Amarillo, TX 79107 with CBWS in the memo line to designate the funds.