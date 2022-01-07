Code Blue Warming Station offers shelter, safety from the extreme cold; in need of donations

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As colder weather makes an appearance in Amarillo, the Code Blue Warming Station (CBWS) has been hard at work to keep those without shelter safe.

Amarillo Housing First’s Executive Director, Virginia Williams Trice, said the CBWS is a last option for those who do not have shelter when harsh winter conditions blow into town.

“We have pretty extreme weather here,” said Williams Trice. “It’s an opportunity for outreach, and it also saves lives to get people off the streets and out of this weather, when we’re having really extreme weather.”r

The station activates when:

Three or more (3+) hours of eighteen degrees or lower (≤18°) windchill,

Actively falling or recent ground accumulations of winter precipitation,

Seventy percent or higher (70%+) potential of winter precipitation.

“Over the past week, we’ve been open four of those nights,” said Williams Trice. “We’ve had over 60 people utilize the shelter each night.”

With those numbers, she said every activation takes a toll on their supplies, and they need help with everything from food, to warm clothing, and cleaning supplies.

The following is what the CBWS said they need now:

Food:

Individual sugar packets

Individual creamers

Bottled water

Individual packets of hot chocolate

Soup crackers

Individually packaged chips and savory snacks

Individually packaged sweet snacks

Candy

Warmth:

Handwarmers

Winter gloves

Heavy coats, especially L – XXL Men’s M

Sweat pants

Long underwear

Cleaning/Sanitizing:

Large latex or nitrile gloves and other cleaning supplies Sy

Bleach

Pinesol

Lysol

All-Purpose Cleaner

“People come in cold and hungry. So we’re giving out lots of food, and they get to eat while they’re here. And we also will provide snack bags for them to take with them when they leave in the mornings,” said Williams Trice. “When people leave in the morning, we want to make sure that they have all the gear to stay warm throughout the day and also for the nights that were not open.”

They even welcome monetary donations so they can purchase items and help pay utilities.

“We obviously go through a lot and that’s wonderful. We appreciate any sort of support we can get,” she said.

The CBWS also offers a way for people to report people who look like they need shelter from the elements.

“We have mobile team volunteers that will go check on people who are out in the community being exposed to the weather. So they’ll go and approach people who are camping or on street corners or in alleys if people in the community will report to us that they see someone that they think needs help, will go and offer them supplies, offer them rides to come in,” said Williams Trice.

For those who would like to report someone who may need a place to go when the CBWS is open, call or text (806) 414-2243.

CBWS is located at 207 N Tyler St.

To register for CBWS Activation Alerts, click here.

To Find out more on the CBWS, visit their Facebook Page.