AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo Housing First announced that they will be activating its Code Blue Warming Station for multiple nights starting today from 7 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.

According to Amarillo Housing First officials, its Code Blue Warming Station will open its doors on Wednesday at 207 N. Tyler St. Officials said the station will likely remain open through the holidays.

Officials said that they welcome anyone who is unsheltered, as well as their pets, for overnight indoor shelter during extreme winter weather.

Housing First reminds residents, that they can text a location and description to (806) 414-2243, of the unsheltered people in the community during operation hours so they can be offered a ride to warmth and safety.