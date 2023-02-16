AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Code Blue Warming Station will be open Wednesday from 7 p.m. to Thursday at 7:30 a.m. in downtown Amarillo, according to officials with Amarillo Housing First.

According to Amarillo Housing First, the station will be open at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Amarillo Housing First location at 207 N Tyler. The facility will be closed at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officials said Amarillo community members are able to text 806-414-2243 if they see anyone out in the weather overnight. Officials request that they write the location and a description of the individual in the text so a member of the organization’s volunteer mobile teams can check on them and offer them a ride to a local emergency shelter or to the station.

A list of items that are needed by Amarillo Housing First can be found on its Facebook page.

Monetary donations can be made at Amarillo Housing First PayPal page or Venmo @AHF-AmarilloHousingFirst. Checks can be made out and mailed to Amarillo Housing First, 207 N Tyler St., Amarillo, TX 79107 with CBWS in the memo line to designate the funds.