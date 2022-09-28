AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Coalition of Health Services announced that it will host a celebration next month after the Nurse-Family Partnership program has been implemented in Amarillo for the last five years.

According to a news release from the coalition, the group will host a roundtable featuring State Rep. Four Price R-Texas District 87 at 2 p.m. on Oct. 9. The partnership is a national program that serves first-time moms and their children who are impacted by economic inequality.

“Nurse-Family Partnership makes a long-lasting difference in the lives of the children and families who participate in the program,” Carolyn Witherspoon, the executive director at the Coalition of Health Services, said in the release. “It is proven that communities are healthier and stronger because of the impact of Nurse-Family Partnership. After five years of offering NFP to local families, we expect the benefits to be seen for generations to come.”

During the roundtable, the release said Price will hear from nurse home visitors and their clients as they share their stories about their experiences with the program. The free Nurse-Family Partnership helps women pregnant with their first child by having a personal nurse who works beside them through their pregnancy and until their child’s second birthday.

According to the release, the coalition expects the partnership to serve around 100 families this year.