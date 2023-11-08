AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the City of Amarillo, in October, the Amarillo City Council approved a $71.2 million contract for Phase 1 of the Amarillo Northeast Sanitary Sewer Interceptor Project.

What is the project according to the CoA?

The project will create 13 miles of sanitary sewer pipe in north Amarillo, significantly increasing sewer capacity for the entire city.

“This is a once-in-a-career type of project,” said COA Assistant City Manager Floyd Hartman. “This project will provide additional capacity for all of Amarillo and will be essential for the city’s future growth.”

CoA officials said the project is funded by water and sewer revenue bonds. The undetermined completion date is 2025.

“This is not a like-to-have project. It is a have-to-have project,” said Mayor Cole Stanley. “It is a large amount of money, but it is money well-spent for our community and for the future growth of Amarillo.”