City of Amarillo flies flags at half-staff in honor of Judge Houdashell

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo has announced it is flying flags at half-staff through Friday, in honor of the late Randall County Judge Ernie Houdashell, who died on Sunday.

“Amarillo lost a dear friend and leader with the passing of Randall County Judge Ernie Houdashell. Judge Houdashell served the people of Randall County with distinction for more than18 years. He was a dear friend, colleague and mentor to so many in the Amarillo community, said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson.

“He always worked for the betterment of his community and county and he will be severely missed. We at the City of Amarillo extend our prayers of comfort to the family of Judge Ernie Houdashell and to the people of Randall County and we will continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers.”

