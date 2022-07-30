AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the City of Amarillo (COA) announced that there has been a release of wastewater from a Lift Station Facility, located at 7955 S. Osage.

According to a COA press release, the spill has been stopped and is being disinfected by the COA crews. The facility released approximately 1,250,000 gallons.

Officials said the spill is due to mechanical failure at the facility. COA said the action is being taken to repair the facility and minimize the potential for environmental impacts. City crews will remove the wastewater from the affected area, minimizing public safety concerns.

COA said the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality has been notified at 10:27 a.m. on July 30.

For more information, COA said to contact City of Amarillo Communications Manager Dave Henry at (806) 378-5219.