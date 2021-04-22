COA Animal Management & Welfare Department unveils new animal services building

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said the newest animal care facility at the City of Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare Department will make its debut Thursday, April 22.

The City said the new $1.4 million facility, the AAMW Animal Service Building, is funded by Proposition 2, approved by voters in 2016.

“The staff here at Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is extremely excited to show this state-of-the-art facility to the public,” said AAMW Director Victoria Medley. “Thanks to the voters, we have a fantastic new resource that will enable us to help and care for animals that come into the shelter. The facility will serve as a veterinary clinic to address animal health within the shelter, as well as provide the ability to spay and neuter animals that are adopted.

The City said the facility was completed two years ahead of schedule and under budget. The facility is located behind the main AAMW building at 3501 S. Osage.

The new facility includes increased kennel capacity, new field operations offices, outdoor dog runs, a veterinary clinic, an updated radio room and expanded training capacity said the City.