CNS to host virtual forum, offer strategies for successful business with Pantex plant

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Consolidated Nuclear Security (CNS) is set to host a “Partners in Excellence” forum on June 24, in what it called ongoing outreach to business owners and potential venders.

Announced for June 24 from 1 – 3 p.m. CST, CNS said leaders will offer information about successfully doing business with the Pantex Plant in Texas and the Y-12 National Security Complex in Tennessee.

Executive Director of Aerospace and Defense Programs for the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee Ben Skipper will offer the keynote address. CNS said he earned his doctorate in Management from Auburn University and holds an M.S. in Logistics Management from the U.S. Air Force Institute of Technology. His current research interests include supply chain disruption and disruption avoidance, supply chain strategy, and supply chain leadership. His talk is expected to focus on supply chain disruption and business impacts.

The event will be free and open to the public, but registration is required. Those interested in attending can register here.

Other speakers announced by CNS include National Nuclear Security Administration acting management and operating policy manager Drake Russell; CNS chief operating officer Bill Tindal; Supply Chain Management Center (SCMC) principal customer programs leader John O’Connell; and SCMC senior manager Robert Leuszler.

“With this virtual event, we are hoping to reach businesses in Texas, Tennessee, and across the country,” said Greta Ownby, Y-12 Small Business Program manager. “We hold smaller workshops with invitations targeted based on agenda content, but PIE forums like this one are a great way for us to reach a broader audience of business owners.”

CNS said that it awards over $1 billion in subcontracts to businesses that help with specialized tasks supporting its national security efforts.

“Our goal is to increase the capacity and capability of our contractor base to support our small project execution,” said director of CNS Supply Chain Business Management Cindy Morgan. “In our world, small projects are defined as $50 million or less.”

The company continued to say that although it has a focus on modernizing “the aging infrastructure of Pantex and Y-12,” it searches for other contractors outside of construction as well.

“We purchase a variety of goods and services from small and large businesses, and we need vendors for everything from general office supplies to information technology and staff augmentation,” said Pantex Small Business Program manager Randy Crawford.

Overall, CNS encourages participation both for the partnership opportunities and for business knowledge and networking opportunities.

“Sometimes a small business is not able to bond for a large job, but they have the expertise and skills that a larger business does not,” said Morgan. “Providing a chance to network encourages those businesses to work together and submit a joint bid.”