Advisory Committee for CNS Pantex to announce grants totaling $100,000

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Advisory Committee for the Consolidated Nuclear Security (CNS) Pantex Community Investment Fund, a component fund of the Amarillo Area Foundation, is set to announce $100,000 in grants on Thursday, June 24, at 1:00 a.m.

A news release from the Amarillo Area Foundation explained that the Advisory Committee reviewed proposals from non-profit and charitable organizations from the 26 northernmost counties in the Texas Panhandle and has decided to focus on the funds that were proposed including:

emergency needs

child and family development

community development

education

financial literacy

health and wellness

Priority was given to proposals from area counties including, Deaf Smith, Oldham, Hutchinson, Gray, Donley, Hall, Armstrong, Swisher, Randall, Potter and Carson, the release listed.

The announcement will take place at the Neely Conference Center, 801 S. Fillmore, Suite 700, Amarillo, Texas 79101.