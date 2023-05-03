AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Consolidated Nuclear Security, the managing and operating contractor for Pantex, announced that five schools throughout the Texas Panhandle will receive $1,000 grants to advance STEM education within the respective schools.

The following schools received $1,000 grants:

Boys Ranch High School – students will use four programmable drone sets to learn piloting, foundations of coding and how to use the engineering design process to solve real-world challenges;

Clarendon High School – students will also use drones to learn about education opportunities and occupations to operate and design unmanned aerial vehicles;

Fort Elliott CISD – the district will use the grant to increase its implemented robotics and engineering programs, as well as advance STEM opportunities for upper elementary students, purchasing coding design skill cards, coding robot sets and STEM bins;

Pampa High School – the program will give students knowledge on how a computer works and how to repair a personal computer;

Rogers Elementary in Amarillo ISD: the project will help students have more opportunities in critical thinking, problem-solving and creativity.

Officials said in the release that the overall goal of the grants was to “foster advancement of STEM activities in the classroom and to help develop Pantex’s future workforce.”

“To help increase the number of young men and women entering STEM fields, Pantex has offered region-wide grants for the last couple years,” Darla Fish, Pantex education outreach specialist, said in the release. “Oftentimes, these successful students become part of the Pantex workforce as we are continually searching for talented professionals to join us in our ongoing mission of securing the nation. “