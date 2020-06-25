CNS Pantex and the Amarillo Area Foundation team up to give out grants

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — CNS Pantex and the Amarillo Area Foundation have teamed up to give more than 20 nonprofit organizations in our area grants to help them continue serving our community.

This years’ CNS Pantex community investment fund grant awards were unlike any other. For starters, it was all done virtually.

Amarillo Area Foundation president, Clay Stribling said the nonprofits gifted needed the money this year probably more than ever.

“It’s about support of the community at a time when the community needs it the most. It’s been rough year and these organizations are struggling, and for that reason its a very important endeavor. It’s one that I’m proud to be a part of and the Area Foundation was proud to be a part of,” Stribling said.

