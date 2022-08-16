AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with Consolidated Nuclear Security announced that they will host a check presentation ceremony along with the Amarillo Area Foundation from 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 24 at the Pantex John C. Drummond Center.

According to a news release, 14 nonprofit organizations in the Texas Panhandle will be able to continue or expand their missions with grants from the Amarillo Area Foundation (AAF), administered by the Consolidated Nuclear Security (CNS) Pantex Community Investment Fund.

Officials stated that this year’s contributions of $107,100 brings the grand total of CNS donations through the Amarillo Area Foundation to more than $1 million.

For more information, contact Steve Myers at 806-573-6032.



