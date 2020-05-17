CMS stops food distribution at elementary school due to possible COVID-19 exposure

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Municipal Schools announced that it has stopped distribution of grab and go meals at Parkview Elementary School due to possible COVID-19 exposure.

In a statement from CMS on Sunday, May 17, they said meals will not be provided at Parkview Elementary for the remainder of the school year to allow time for safe and appropriate cleaning, as well as to provide time for staff members to self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms.

For the remainder of the school year, meals will instead be given out at Yucca Middle School and beginning on May 21, with the launch of the La Casa Drive-Up, Grab & Go summer meal program meal service at Parkview will start again.

With the La Casa program, meals will be given out without the use of Parkview Elementary’s kitchen. Instead, it will be done outside the school building, and families will be required to remain in their vehicles during meal pick-up.

