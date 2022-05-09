AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — What do you do when you take your baby to the doctor for a routine wellness check, and he tells you your child has a condition that could affect the growth of his brain?

The DeWitt was faced with that reality with their son Conway, who just celebrated the first of many milestones in his young life.

“He just turned a year old on the 26th of March,” his mother Kelley told us.

But in less than three months of him being born, “when he was two months old, we went to do his two month well check, and his pediatrician noticed that he didn’t have a soft spot,” she said.

The DeWitt family was blindsided.

“He was concerned he had a condition called craniosynostosis. When you have a baby, you think everything is supposed to be perfect, and you find out it’s not, and so it was really scary,” she emphasized.

The condition caused one of the suture’s in little Conway’s skull to close early, which affected the shape of his head, and if not corrected can cause problems with brain and skull growth.

“From the top to the front, the back to the front on top of his head, closed prematurely and he had to have surgery to reconstruct his skull and to open it back up so his brain could grow and develop properly,” his mother explained.

While other kids where getting ready to open Christmas presents, Conway was preparing for a battle.

“He had surgery the week of Christmas, when he was about nine months old,” she said.

But the DeWitt family wouldn’t fight the battle alone, Children’s Miracle Network was right there with them.

“Surgeries are scary and can financially be crippling and they stepped in and were a huge blessing to us,” she said. “They really allowed for us to not be so stressed out about the financial aspects of the surgery.”

The upside about craniosynostosis, “it’s a very treatable condition, which is really good, it’s been treated for 50 years plus, so that was really comforting to us,” Kelley said thankfully.

Even more good news, “we’re buying a house, we’re supposed to be closing either this week or next week,” she gleefully said.

The best news of all, “now he’s doing good, he’s happy and healthy and growing,” she said.

The DeWitt’s said Conway will have routine checkups every few years until he’s 15 years old.