AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coffee Memorial Blood Center is hosting its “Wolflin Square Blood Drive” this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
CMBC said donors will receive a Grinch t-shirt, a Cinergy Movie Pass, pictures with the Grinch, and a Willy Wonka Chocolate Bar with a gold, silver, or bronze ticket for a chance to win $200, $150, or $100.
The blood drive will be at Wolflin Square on Nov. 25. Appointments can be made here.
