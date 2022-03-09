AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A range of goodies are being made available for those who help save and “Renew Life” by donating with the Coffee Memorial Blood Center (CMBC) on Thursday and Friday, according to an announcement.

CMBC officials said that on March 10 and 11, successful donors who give blood at the Amarillo Donor Center at 7500 Wallace BLVD will receive a range of goods, including:

A free camp chair or redbud tree seedling or a packet of seeds to plant during spring;

A free t-shirt; Available while supplies last

A guest pass from Western Bowl good for one free game of bowling; Physical voucher handed to donors, not including shoe rental

Free admission for one to the Oklahoma City Zoo.

via Coffee Memorial Blood Centern

CMBC noted that the seedlings can be planted as a symbol of new life, to honor or remember someone who has received blood, or as a reminder that the simple act of blood donation can have an immense impact. Each blood donation, according to CMBC, saves up to three lives.

This campaign comes as Spring Break and the following weeks are set to present significant challenges to the blood supply for local hospitals, said CMBC. According to the center, people tend to get out of normal routines they may have regarding giving blood when school is out of session; however, accidents still happen and those battling cancer or other life-threatening conditions still need blood.

“Our blood supply is an essential part of our health care system,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Coffee Memorial Blood Center, “Blood donors’ generous donations save lives, so this is a wonderful opportunity for us to give back by providing those donors a gift of life with a redbud tree.”

Donors of all blood types and of ages 16 and older can give at the nearest donor center, said CMBC. Blood can be donated every 56 days, and platelets can be given as often as every seven days up to 24 times a year. Blood donations also typically take only around an hour.

CMBC noted, however, that while those 16 years of age and older are eligible to give blood, 16 year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission. 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds, and those over 18 must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo ID is also required for donations.