AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coffee Memorial Blood Center said that Florida’s blood supply levels are critically low in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

According to CMBC, on Monday, it sent emergency units of blood to Florida to assist with its hospital shortages before the hurricane and now those hospitals have critically low levels.

CMBC said anyone who is is able to donate are urged to schedule a blood donation appointment. CMBC said Type O blood is critically low.

“Hurricane Ian left many parts of Florida unable to hold blood drives to support their patients,” said Dr. John Armitage, CMBC’s president and CEO. “We are asking our donors to help us fill that life-threatening collection gap to help neighbors near and far.

Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old or older can give blood. Blood donations take about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives said CMBC. Appointments to donate can be made online here or by calling 806-331-8833.