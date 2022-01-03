CMA announces first family concert of 2022

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chamber Music Amarillo announced it will be presenting a Family Concert on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 2 p.m. at the Globe News Center of the Performing Arts.

CMA said the event will feature 12 alumni guitarists of the Celedonio Romero Institute.

CMA said attendees who attend the Family Concert will have an opportunity to have discussions with the musicians about the composers, the music, and their instruments, and hear solos and guitar ensemble arrangements made famous by the Romero family including Boccherini’s Introduction and Fandango.

The performance will last about 45 minutes and is free and open to the public. Families with young children are encouraged to attend said CMA.