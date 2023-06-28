COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Clovis woman is dead after a homicide earlier this month, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

According to a news release from the department, officers from the department responded to an incident around 3:07 a.m. on June 23 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. When officials arrived at the scene, they found the body of 48-year-old Nancy Mascarenas, a Clovis resident, with a possible gunshot wound.

Officials said that the coroner’s office is expected to determine the cause and manner of Mascarenas’ death, which is being investigated as a homicide. While no arrests have been reported, officials stressed that it is an active investigation.

Officials said that anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Those who wish to remain anonymous are asked to call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.