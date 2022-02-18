CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to Clovis Municipal Schools, Mesa Elementary School teacher Silvia Miranda has done it again. Adding to what the school district described as an impressive list of accomplishments, Miranda was named as a recipient of the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) last week.

According to the school district, the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching is the nation’s highest honor for teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

While Miranda previously taught fourth grade at Mesa Elementary School for eight years, the district said she now serves as a reading specialist for kindergarten through second grade at Mesa and James Bickley Elementary Schools. During her career with the district, officials said her accolades have included:

2020 National Science Teaching Association Teacher Awards Finalist

2018 Milken Educator Award Recipient

Clovis Municipal Schools 2018 Teacher of the Year

New Mexico Teacher of the Year Finalist 2018

State Ambassador for the New Mexico Teacher Leader Network (two years)

Service on the State Secretary`s Teacher Advisory

“The Presidential Awards are the nation`s highest distinction for teaching in science, technology, engineering, mathematics or computer science,” said district officials in their award announcement, “Awardees are recognized for their contributions to teaching and learning, along with their ability to help students make progress in science, technology, engineering, mathematics or computer science. In addition to honoring individual achievement, the goal of the awards program is to showcase the highest standards of STEM teaching.”

A national committee of professionals recommends up to 108 teachers to receive PAEMST awards each year, according to the district. Up to two teachers, one for mathematics and one for science, are chosen from each state and US territory. More than 5,200 teachers have been honored with Presidential Awards since they were established in 1983.

Historically, those who receive the award are given a signed certificate from the president and a trip to Washington D.C. to attend a series of recognition events, as well as a $10,000 award. However, the 2022 recipients will be recognized virtually, said the district, and an in-person event will be scheduled once circumstances allow for safe travel.