CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to published information from officials, a number of schools in New Mexico announced delays on Tuesday due to forecasts of extreme freezing temperatures and possible precipitation.

Among the delays were both Clovis Municipal Schools and Portales Municipal Schools, which reported two-hour delays to both classes and bus schedules for Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Further information on the Clovis MS inclement weather policies can be found on the district website, and updates from Portales MS can similarly be found on the district web pages and social media.

