Clovis Police warn of new scam targeting businesses

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that it has been made aware of a new scam targeting businesses.

According to Clovis Police, a new scam was reported to the CPD from local businesses. In the past week, Clovis Police said that four incidents were reported in which a scammer contacted a business and requested an employee send money through an electronic transfer to the scammers.

The CPD said that the scammers were able to convince local business employees that the scammer is either from corporate or in one case the Fire Marshal’s Office. The scammer would then convince the employee to remove money from the cash register and send the funds in the form of a money order, then the scammer later tried to convince an employee to place the funding in a bitcoin machine where the funds are sent electronically.

Clovis Police said if you receive a call from any institution requesting that the business send money, to contact your corporate office directly and ask about the request and to contact a local or regional manager if the caller is not known to you.