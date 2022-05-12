CLOVIS, New Mexico (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department released information regarding a shooting that occurred in Clovis on Wednesday.

According to the news release, officers from the Clovis Police Department responded to an incident in the 900 block of Edwards Street in reference to a man lying on the ground with possible gunshot wounds. When officers arrived, officials found the man, identified as a 43-year-old, who had multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

The man was transported to a local hospital and was then transferred to Lubbock for further treatment because he had life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Officers with the Clovis Police Department said the case continues to be under active investigation. The department requests that anyone having information related to the incident to contact the department at 575-769-1921, provide tips through the department’s tip411 mobile application or by calling the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.