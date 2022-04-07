CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Clovis Police Department released information regarding a drive-by shooting that occurred in Clovis Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Clovis Police Department, officers responded to the area of 1300 N. Oak Street after calls came to the department around 3:27 p.m. Wednesday reporting that gunshots were fired in the area and a black car fled the scene. When officers arrived, 20-year-old Benjamin Genova and 18-year-old Fabian Genova were found at the scene in possession of semiautomatic rifles. Both were detained after spent casings from both rifles were found in the driveway.

When detectives from the department’s Special Operations Unit responded to the scene, they determined through interviews that the occupants of the black vehicle which fled and the subjects in the driveway were shooting at each other. Officials said in the release that multiple houses and vehicles were struck during the incident. Officials also found 9mm casings from a handgun scattered down the roadway east of 1300 N. Oak, believed to have come from the people in the vehicle.

Around 3:55 p.m. Wednesday, officials were informed of a 13-year-old who was brought to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Officials later determined that the juvenile was an occupant of the black car. The juvenile was later flown to Lubbock for additional medical care and is in stable condition.

Officials with the Clovis Police Department said that the incident is still under active investigation. Officials ask that anyone who has information related to the incident contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921 or by using the department’s tip411 mobile application. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.