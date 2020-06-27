Clovis Police find body of recently missing man

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department said they have found the body of a person who was recently reported missing.

On Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:10 am the Clovis PD said they received a call, regarding 83-year-old Robert Casey, who was missing at the time.

Casey was reported missing around 9:30 P.M. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, when he did not return to his residence just after dark.

The disappearance of Casey resulted in a three-day intensive search that included not only Law Enforcement but several Clovis and surrounding area citizens, according to the CPD.

The CPD said Casey was found in a field southeast of the intersections of Curry Rd. 11 and Curry Rd. N, about 1 one mile outside of the Clovis City Limits.

Police said Casey was pronounced dead shortly after being found.

The investigation into Casey’s death is being conducted by investigators with the Clovis Police Department and the Curry County Sheriff’s Office.

More from MyHighPlains.com: