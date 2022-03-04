CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Clovis Police Department announced a new crime mapping site being made available as a resource to its community.

The site, Community Crime Map, was created to illustrate reported incidents in a “user-friendly” manner, according to the department. Users of the site will be able to filter through different event types and date ranges, as well as check for registered sex offenders.

via CommunityCrimeMap.com

As noted by the police department, the website can be found here or within the Clovis Police Department web page.