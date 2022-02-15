CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department are searching for 19-year-old Joshua Kane Moralez after officials filed an arrest warrant for two charges, one being a fourth-degree felony and the other being a third-degree felony.

According to documents from the Curry County Magistrate Court, Moralez is wanted for one charge of the Unlawful Carrying of a Deadly Weapon on School Premises, a fourth-degree felony. Moralez is also wanted for one charge of Aggravated Assault upon a School Employee (Use of a Deadly Weapon), a third-degree felony.

According to a criminal complaint, officials responded to Clovis High School earlier this month after a fight between two students. Officers from the department stated that the two students were fighting over Moralez, who did not attend the high school. As the students were leaving the campus after talking with school officials, Moralez was spotted driving back and forth past the front of the high school campus.

As one of the students left the campus, Moralez allegedly came on campus yelling at both the student, her mom and school officials. Documents state that as he was yelling, the student saw that Moralez allegedly had a gun in the vehicle. When that was found, the student and school officials went back into the school and called the police.

After the incident, officials from the police department entered the warrant for the two charges.