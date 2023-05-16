CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Instruction is continuing as normal at Clovis Municipal Schools after officials were made aware of a second-hand social media threat that was not considered to be credible.

According to a news release from the district, officials were made aware of a second-hand social media threat that “appears to be circulating across New Mexico.”

Officials said that the threat is believed to have begun in the Carlsbad region and the source is under investigation. The release said that the threat is not considered to be credible and instruction is ongoing at the Clovis Municipal Schools.

“The District is in ongoing contact with local law enforcement to stay informed of any developments, however at this time there is no known connection to Clovis Municipal Schools,” the release said. “As with past, similar situations, online threats can easily be misconstrued as local and are often shared rapidly and pervasively on social media, a dynamic which may cause concern.”

Officials stressed that if the district became aware of a threat with “a known connection,” appropriate security measures would be taken and information would be communicated to the community.