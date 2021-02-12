Clovis Municipal Schools announce changed date for Cohort B, 6-12 grade in-person return

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the announcement sent out by Clovis Municipal Schools, the Cohort B, Hybrid Learning Mode (in-person) start date for Clovis Schools students in grades six through 12 has been rescheduled to Friday, Feb. 19. As a result, middle and secondary students in Cohort B will attend remotely on Thursday, Feb. 18.

There is no change announced for middle and secondary Cohort A students who will return to Hybrid Learning Mode on Tuesday, Feb. 16, or for students in Pre-K through fifth grades.

The statement from Clovis Municipal Schools reads;

“The decision to delay in-person learning for Cohort B middle and secondary students was made after it was learned that approximately 300 District employees are scheduled to receive a second COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, February 17. While most people have minimal or no reactions to the vaccine, some do have reactions that may restrict their ability to work for a day or two, and the second dose of the vaccine is associated with a higher likelihood of reactions.

“Since the possibility of unplanned absences among staff who have received the second dose

of the vaccine has the potential of causing disruptions to in-person learning, District leadership has elected to delay the return of middle and secondary students in Cohort B by one day.

“While the District had enthusiastically anticipated the return of middle and secondary

students in Cohort B, it is out of an abundance of caution that their return be postponed to

ensure all necessary staff are available and that their first day of in-person learning be a

successful one.

“Additionally, the postponement will allow the District to shift staff to cover potential absences

among elementary staff if necessary, to ensure Pre-K through 5th grade students in Cohort B

are able to attend as usual on Thursday.

“As much as we are anxious to return all grades to in-person learning, the health and safety of

our staff remains a top priority for the District. In that regard, we want to support our staff

who have made the decision to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and look forward to welcoming

our middle and secondary Cohort B students back to in-person learning on Friday, February

19.”

The full announcement PDF can be downloaded and read below.