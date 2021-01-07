Clovis Municipal School District returns to remote learning for all grades

CLOVIS N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a press release from the Clovis Municipal School District, Clovis Municipal Schools will return to remote learning starting Monday, Jan. 11, for all grades.
According to the press release, hybrid learning is expected to start Jan. 19 for students in preschool through fifth grade.
According to CMS, planning and preparations are underway between the New Mexico Public
Education and Health departments regarding the process and timing for secondary students
to enter into hybrid mode. CMS said they will make announcements as details are confirmed.
In preparation for the return to Hybrid Learning Mode, families with questions regarding
Cohort placements are encouraged to contact their student’s school said CMS
