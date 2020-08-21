Clovis man sentenced to 18 years in prison

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A local man was sentenced to 18 years in prison in Clovis, N.M. for kidnapping, aggravated burglary, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary, and Bribery of a witness.

Geno Mendoza, 33, of Clovis, was sentenced to eighteen (18) years in the Department of Corrections. Mendoza was arrested on November 18, 2018, after he broke into the home of several individuals, with the intent to rob the victim of his possessions. A victim was tied up and threatened at gunpoint while being robbed of cash and other valuables. One victim was able to positively ID Mendoza as one of the assailants that burglarized his home.

On August 18, 2020, before a jury trial was set to begin, Geno Mendoza changed his plea to guilty on aggravated burglary and armed robbery.

Mendoza was sentenced to nine years in the Department of Corrections on each count, to run consecutive, for a total of 18 years the Department of Corrections.

