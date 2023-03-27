CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — One man pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Monday to multiple charges stemming from a February 2022 incident involving the death of a woman in Roosevelt County, according to a news release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

According to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney Quentin Ray, Thomas Lopez, 33, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for “Murder, Kidnapping, and Resisting, Evading, or obstructing an officer,” after police responded to an area hospital on February 24, 2022, where officers found a woman that had been kidnapped, beaten, battered and struck with a golf club multiple times and died from her injuries.

The DA’s Office said that Lopez’s sentence included a four-year habitual offender enhancement. The DA said Lopez will need to serve 85% of his sentence due to the nature of the crime.