LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that a Clovis, N.M. man was killed early Wednesday morning when he was hit by a car while trying to cross Interstate 27 away from the scene of a crash with his own vehicle.

According to Texas DPS, at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, a 2014 Peterbilt Truck Tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling northbound in the outside lane of I-27, just north of mile marker 17 in Lubbock County. At the same time, 32-year-old Jermaine William Nord of Clovis, N.M. was crossing the road on foot from the center median, where his own vehicle had come to rest after being involved in another nearby crash.

Texas DPS said that Nord was hit by the Peterbilt while he was crossing through the outside travel lane. While the Peterbilt driver was not injured, Nord was pronounced dead due to injuries he sustained during the crash.