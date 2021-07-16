Clovis man found guilty of driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor-5th offense and open container

CLOVIS N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Carlos Lopez, age 37, of Clovis, was found guilty by a jury, of driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor-5th offense, a fourth-degree felony and open container, a traffic penalty announced Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Andrea Reeb, on July 14.

According to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, the case stems from an incident on January 29, 2020 where Lopez was driving a vehicle and parked in his girlfriend’s driveway.

Officers arrived after a neighbor called and officers completed a DWI investigation and took Lopez into custody for being impaired said the DA’s office.

The DA’s office Lopez gave a breath sample resulting of .11% and .10%.

The Honorable Matthew Chandler presided over the trial and sentenced Lopez to two years in the Department of Corrections followed by six months of supervised probation and one year of parole. Lopez will be required to have an ignition interlock installed on any motor vehicle that he operates for the remainder of his life.

The case was prosecuted by Arwen Gaddis, Senior Trial Attorney and Bradley Barton, Assistant District Attorney, and Lopez was represented by criminal defense attorney, Jeremiah Hall, of Clovis.