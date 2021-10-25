Clovis Industrial Development Corporation accepting applications for a new Economic Development Director

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Industrial Development Corporation (CIDC) is now accepting applications for a new Clovis Economic Development Director.

The candidate will succeed former CIDC Executive Director Chase Gentry who died on August 31st. The application period runs through November 30th, with a salary dependent on experience in economic development.

“As we begin this nationwide search, our goal is to not only find someone with strong qualifications, but the right person to join our Clovis family and move the organization forward,” said Ernie Kos, executive director for the Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce. “We are forever grateful for the leadership Chase provided. The new director will have a solid foundation from which to start and we are hopeful to find someone eager to continue his legacy and build on CIDC’s mission.”

According to the Clovis Industrial Development Corporation, the Clovis Economic Development director will work closely with the CIDC Board and other city organizations to promote the business and economic development interests within the community.

The director is responsible for leading and executing the necessary programs and activities to promote the city as an attractive location for new, expanding, and relocating business and industry; develop commercial and industrial infrastructure to increase job opportunities and attract new business and industry, and support the continued growth and success of the city’s existing businesses and industry.

CIDC added they are looking for a candidate that can provide the following: