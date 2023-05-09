CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Municipal Schools announced that the Clovis High School ESports team has won the state championship for its second consecutive year.
According to a news release, Clovis High School’s team edged out La Cueva High School by one point for this year’s championship.
This is the team’s second time winning the championship and have competed for four years, according to the release.
The standings for the championship, according to the release, were:
- 5A Clovis High School 178
- 5A La Cueva High School 177
- 5A Organ Mountain High School 98
- 5A Manzano High School 89
- 5A Sandia High School 88
- 5A Hobbs High School 65
- 5A Gadsden High School 58
- 5A Las Cruces High School 40
- 5A Rio Rancho High School 26
- 5A Santa Fe High School 25
- 5A Cibola High School 25
- 5A Capital High School 22
- 5A Centennial High School 17
- 5A Cleveland High School 14
- 5A Albuquerque High School 12
- 5A Atrisco Heritage Academy High School 11
- 5A Mayfield High School 6
- 5A Eldorado High School 6
- 5A West Mesa High School 3
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.