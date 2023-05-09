CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Municipal Schools announced that the Clovis High School ESports team has won the state championship for its second consecutive year.

According to a news release, Clovis High School’s team edged out La Cueva High School by one point for this year’s championship.

This is the team’s second time winning the championship and have competed for four years, according to the release.

The standings for the championship, according to the release, were:

5A Clovis High School 178

5A La Cueva High School 177

5A Organ Mountain High School 98

5A Manzano High School 89

5A Sandia High School 88

5A Hobbs High School 65

5A Gadsden High School 58

5A Las Cruces High School 40

5A Rio Rancho High School 26

5A Santa Fe High School 25

5A Cibola High School 25

5A Capital High School 22

5A Centennial High School 17

5A Cleveland High School 14

5A Albuquerque High School 12

5A Atrisco Heritage Academy High School 11

5A Mayfield High School 6

5A Eldorado High School 6

5A West Mesa High School 3