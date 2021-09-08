Clovis High School to move to remote-only mode Friday

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Municipal Schools announced that Clovis High School will be in remote-only mode on Friday due to staff shortages.

CMS said Clovis High School students will attend Remote Learning Mode on Friday, September 10, due to a high number of staff and substitute shortages because of COVID-19 and the quarantine of close-contacts.

Chromebooks & Class Materials – Students will be instructed to take Chromebooks and other learning materials home with them when school dismisses Thursday, September 9.

Attendance & Assignments – Students are expected to log in to Google Classroom for each class period to be counted for attendance and receive assignments.

Internet Accommodations – In-person learning areas with supervision will be provided for those students with limited or no Internet access. Students for whom home Internet access is an issue can report to the CHS Library at 8:20 a.m. Access to other areas of campus will be restricted.

Staff Availability – All available staff will report in-person Friday, and will be available via telephone and email.

Grab & Go meals – Breakfast and Lunch are provided from 9-10:30 A.M. Monday – Friday at Clovis High School, iAcademy, Zia Elementary, and Yucca Middle School. Parents or students can pick up meals

CMS said it is currently experiencing a high number of staff and student absences because of the rise in local COVID-19 cases and public health orders requiring a 10-day quarantine for unvaccinated close-contacts, and a lack of available substitute employees is making it difficult, to provide the services and supervision needed to keep their facilities open.