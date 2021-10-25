Clovis High School Marching Band named state champions for 9th consecutive year

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis High School Marching Band claimed its 9th consecutive State Championship title, nineteenth Zia Marching Fiesta New Mexico State Championship, fifteenth Grand

Champion Title, and their forty-first finals appearance on Saturday at the 43rd Zia Marching Fiesta in Albuquerque.

In the Preliminary competition, the band was awarded “Best Musical Achievement, Best Visual

Achievement, and Best in Class (4A)”. In the finals competition, the band was awarded “Outstanding

Musical Achievement, Outstanding Visual Achievement, and GRAND CHAMPION”. Clovis High School Band Director, Bill Allred, also captured his thirteenth Zia Marching Fiesta title.

The CHS Band would like to send a thank you to the School Board, Superintendents, school administrators, the CHS Band Boosters, and the community of Clovis and CAFB for their unwavering support.

According to Clovis Municipal Schools, this concludes the competitive marching season for the Wildcat Band.